UN chief calls for African role in global peace and security architecture

Xinhua) 08:50, May 24, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Front) speaks at a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on May 23, 2024. Guterres said Thursday that there is a need to embed African participation and leadership across the global peace and security architecture. (Manuel Elias/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, May 23 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that there is a need to embed African participation and leadership across the global peace and security architecture.

Following World War II, the mechanisms of global governance, including the UN Security Council, were designed by the most powerful countries at that time when many African countries were still in the process of throwing off the shackles of colonialism. Since then, the world has changed. But global institutions have not, he said.

"Today, African countries continue to be denied a seat at the negotiating table, including at this very council. The impacts of these structural inequalities are plain to see," he told an open debate of the Security Council on strengthening Africa's role in addressing global security and development challenges.

Africa deserves a voice in the global peace and security architecture. But strengthening Africa's voice can only happen if African countries can participate in global governance structures as equals, he said. "This must include correcting the lack of permanent African representation at the Security Council. And it must include reforming the global financial architecture, especially its handling of debt, so African countries have the support they need to climb the development ladder."

September's Summit of the Future will be an opportunity to push forward on all of these issues, he noted.

Guterres stressed the need to have peace in Africa itself as too many Africans are caught up in the hell of conflicts, or living with the relentless danger of terrorism and violent extremism in their communities.

The United Nations' partnership with Africa is based on the clear perception that the world body must work with the African Union (AU) on the basis of the principle of African-led solutions for African problems. The United Nations fully supports Africa's pursuit of peace through the AU's flagship Silencing the Guns initiative, he said.

The AU and the United Nations will continue working together to defuse conflicts before they escalate, manage them effectively when they occur, and build sustainable peace when they are resolved, he said.

"Peace is the key to unlocking Africa's future -- for Africans themselves and for strengthening the continent's voice and influence in building peace around the world. Peace depends on African leadership," said Guterres.

