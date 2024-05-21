China opposes official interactions with Taiwan by countries having diplomatic ties with China

Xinhua) 16:57, May 21, 2024

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes any form of official interactions with China's Taiwan region by countries that have diplomatic relations with China, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its interests, Wang said at a daily press briefing.

