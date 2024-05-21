China urges U.S. to stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Monday urged the United States to stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence."
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query about the United States and a few other countries' move of sending people to attend the ceremony for Lai Ching-te to take office as Taiwan's new leader.
"We firmly oppose any form of official exchanges between China's Taiwan region and the United States and other countries that have diplomatic relations with China. We strongly condemn any interference in Taiwan affairs under any pretext or by any means," Chen said.
"We urge the U.S. side and relevant countries to immediately correct their mistakes and stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces seeking 'Taiwan independence'," he added.
The Democratic Progressive Party authorities' attempt to seek foreign support for independence and the interference of external forces will not stop the irreversible trend of China's reunification, Chen said.
