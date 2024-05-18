Taiwan's incoming leader should resume cross-Strait exchanges: New Party chairman

May 18, 2024

TAIPEI, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's New Party on Friday called on the incoming leader of the region to respect the expectations of the majority of Taiwan people for resuming cross-Strait exchanges and create conditions for peace across the Taiwan Strait.

At a press conference held in Taipei on Friday, Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of the New Party, said only exchanges can reduce friction, conflict and misjudgment across the Strait.

However, the Democratic Progressive Party authorities have obstructed cross-Strait exchanges with political selfishness and ideological intervention, Wu said, adding that "Taiwan independence" leads nowhere.

"We urge the incoming leader to set clear priorities and turn away from the wrong path," he said.

