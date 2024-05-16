U.S. should stop arming Taiwan: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday urged the United States to fulfill its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" through concrete actions and to cease all forms of military assistance to Taiwan.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, told a press briefing that the United States should stop sending wrong signals to separatists in Taiwan.

Commenting on a recent legislation on military assistance signed by U.S. President Joe Biden, Chen reiterated that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs and brooks no foreign interference. China expresses strong discontent and firm opposition to the U.S. move, the spokesperson said.

In response to recent remarks by U.S. State Department officials regarding Taiwan, Chen said that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, resolved once and for all the question of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the United Nations as a political, legal and procedural issue.

The U.S. side has repeatedly misinterpreted and challenged the authority of UNGA Resolution 2758, revealing its disregard for historical and legal facts, which confronts the international community and contradicts the serious political commitments made by the U.S. government in the three China-U.S. joint communiques, he said.

"We urge the United States to fulfill its commitment of not supporting 'Taiwan independence' through concrete actions, abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and stop sending wrong signals to separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence'," Chen said.

