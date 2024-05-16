Mainland concerned about damaged cultural relics in Taipei Palace Museum: spokesperson
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that the mainland was deeply concerned about frequent reports of damage to cultural relics in the Palace Museum in Taipei, urging Taiwan's relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the treasures.
The cultural relics bear witness to the long history and splendid culture of China, carry the cultural and historical bonds across the Taiwan Strait, and embody the humanistic spirit shared by the Chinese nation, spokesperson Chen Binhua with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office told a regular press conference.
Chen was also asked to comment on the replacement of the original Suzhou-style garden landscape with a Japanese-style garden in the island's history museum, which has sparked public criticism.
The "de-sinicization" tactics can neither erase the influence of Chinese culture on Taiwan compatriots, nor diminish their sense of national consciousness, Chen said, calling on Taiwan compatriots to actively safeguard and carry forward the Chinese culture.
Photos
Related Stories
- Taiwan's new leader must make serious choice between peaceful development, confrontation: mainland spokesperson
- China to introduce legal measures against "Taiwan independence" diehards: spokesperson
- Taiwan's absence from WHA solely caused by DPP: mainland spokesperson
- Taiwan's WHA participation must fall under one-China principle: spokesperson
- Chinese foreign ministry official on China's Position on UNGA Resolution 2758
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.