Mainland concerned about damaged cultural relics in Taipei Palace Museum: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:45, May 16, 2024

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that the mainland was deeply concerned about frequent reports of damage to cultural relics in the Palace Museum in Taipei, urging Taiwan's relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the treasures.

The cultural relics bear witness to the long history and splendid culture of China, carry the cultural and historical bonds across the Taiwan Strait, and embody the humanistic spirit shared by the Chinese nation, spokesperson Chen Binhua with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office told a regular press conference.

Chen was also asked to comment on the replacement of the original Suzhou-style garden landscape with a Japanese-style garden in the island's history museum, which has sparked public criticism.

The "de-sinicization" tactics can neither erase the influence of Chinese culture on Taiwan compatriots, nor diminish their sense of national consciousness, Chen said, calling on Taiwan compatriots to actively safeguard and carry forward the Chinese culture.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)