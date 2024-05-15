Taiwan's new leader must make serious choice between peaceful development, confrontation: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:15, May 15, 2024

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the new leader of the Taiwan region must seriously face the question and make a clear choice between peaceful development or confrontation across the Taiwan Strait.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question about possible content regarding cross-Strait relations in Lai Ching-te's upcoming inauguration speech.

Chen said mainstream public opinion on the island is in favor of peace not war, development not decline, communication rather than separation, and cooperation instead of confrontation.

Whether to follow the will of the people and take the path of peaceful development, or to go against popular will and engage in provocation and confrontation, is a question which not only matters to the interests and well-being of the compatriots of Taiwan but also to future development of Taiwan as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Chen said.

"This is a question that the new leader of Taiwan must seriously face and give a clear answer to," Chen said.

Noting that "Taiwan independence" and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water, Chen said "we always adhere to the one-China principle and the '1992 Consensus,' firmly oppose 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities and interference from external forces."

He added that the mainland will continue to expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields between the two sides of the Strait, deepen the integrated development of the two sides, and firmly promote peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the cause of national reunification.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)