Taiwan's absence from WHA solely caused by DPP: mainland spokesperson

May 14, 2024

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The absence of Taiwan from the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) is solely caused by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, a mainland spokesperson said Monday.

Registration for the 77th WHA closes on Monday.

"Our position is consistent and clear regarding the Taiwan region's participation in the activities of the World Health Organization. It must be dealt with under the one-China principle, which is also a basic principle enshrined in the UNGA Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1," said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

The DPP authorities have stubbornly stuck to the separatist position of "Taiwan independence," and have refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus. Thus, the political foundation for the Taiwan region's participation in the WHA no longer exists, he said.

The central government has always been concerned about the health and well-being of Taiwan compatriots, and has made appropriate arrangements for the Taiwan region's participation in global health endeavors, with 21 batches of Taiwan experts able to take part in the WHO's technical activities over the past year; and the region can promptly access health emergency information from the WHO, the spokesperson said.

It is thus obvious that the channels for the region's participation in the WHO's technical communication and cooperation are fully clear, its access to health emergency information and assistance is fully effective, and Taiwan compatriots' rights to health are protected, Chen said.

The true intention of the DPP authorities' manipulation of issues concerning Taiwan's participation in the WHA is to highlight the so-called "sovereign status" and seek independence under the guise of health, he added.

"The deceitful and provocative actions of the DPP authorities have been exposed by compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and the international community, and they are bound to fail," Chen said.

