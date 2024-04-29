KMT delegation holds talks with representatives of Taiwan businesspeople, youths on mainland

Xinhua) 10:33, April 29, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A visiting Chinese Kuomintang party (KMT) delegation led by Fu Kun-chi on Sunday met with representatives of Taiwan businesspeople and youths on the mainland in Beijing, discussing topics such as the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, economic cooperation, and youth exchanges.

During a meeting with representatives of Taiwan businesspeople, Fu said that the purpose of the KMT delegation's visit is to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations. Lauding Taiwan businesspeople's contribution to the development of the Chinese nation, Fu said that facing the future, the Chinese nation needs to work together and forge ahead to ensure that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share peace and prosperity.

Attending the meeting, Lee Cheng-hung, president of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, said that the people of Taiwan yearn for peaceful development, and the majority of Taiwan businesspeople hope that cross-Strait exchanges can be restored to normal.

Noting that mainland relevant departments on Sunday announced new measures concerning travel by mainland residents to Taiwan and confirmed the resumption of entry of agricultural and fishery products from Taiwan to the mainland, Lee called on Taiwan authorities to earnestly research and respond positively.

When meeting with representatives of young people from Taiwan, Fu said that it is a valuable opportunity for young people from Taiwan to come to the mainland for development, pledging more encouragement and support for them.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)