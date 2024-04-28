Mainland to send support to earthquake-affected areas of Taiwan

April 28, 2024

A building leans precariously in downtown Hualien on April 3 following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake in Taiwan. [Photo/China Daily]

The Chinese mainland will donate prefabricated houses to the earthquake-stricken area in Hualien, Taiwan, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, on Saturday.

"Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the Chinese nation and are one family. In the face of major natural disasters, compatriots on both sides have always helped each other and overcome difficulties together," she said.

After a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the sea area near Hualien on April 3, the mainland expressed great concern and heartfelt condolences for the disaster and expressed willingness to provide disaster relief assistance to the affected compatriots, Zhu said.

After learning that the people in the disaster-stricken area of Hualien hope to have stable and convenient prefabricated houses as soon as possible, the mainland is willing to provide assistance and will donate through the Red Cross organizations on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, she said.

"We hope that the relevant materials will be smoothly delivered to the disaster area residents as soon as possible," she added.

