Learning history of Chinese nation is Taiwan compatriots' right: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:55, April 25, 2024

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday stressed that it is the rights of Taiwan compatriots to receive education on Chinese culture and learn about the history of the Chinese nation.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry concerning multiple non-governmental educational institutes criticizing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' educational policies in Taiwan.

In an attempt to pursue "Taiwan independence" and "de-sinicization," the DPP authorities, despite strong opposition on the island, have insisted on their so-called "education reform" and "Taiwan independence" curriculum, deliberately distorting the Chinese history and trying to cut the cultural ties across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said.

This has not only led to a confused understanding of history and distorted national identity among young people on the island but also further damaged the cross-Strait relations and raised hostility between the two sides, she said.

Zhu stressed that both compatriots from the mainland and Taiwan are part of the Chinese nation and Chinese culture is the spiritual lifeblood of the Chinese nation. It is hoped that all Taiwan compatriots can be guardians, inheritors and promoters of the Chinese culture, Zhu said.

"We also hope that Taiwan compatriots come to the mainland to search for their cultural and family roots, and make up for the lessons they did not take in Taiwan," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)