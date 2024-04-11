Death toll rises to 16 following Taiwan quake as reconstruction starts

Xinhua) 10:05, April 11, 2024

TAIPEI, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in China's Taiwan has risen to 16, local authorities and media said on Wednesday, adding that the earthquake response has now shifted from emergency relief to recovery and reconstruction.

Three more bodies were found on Wednesday but their identities are yet to be confirmed.

At 7:58 a.m. on April 3, the earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien County. The quake has also resulted in 1,155 people injured, with three still missing.

As of Wednesday, the earthquake has caused a total of 80.96 million new Taiwan dollars (about 2.53 million U.S. dollars) in damage to agricultural products as well as private and public facilities, with Hualien County suffering severe losses, according to statistics from the island's agricultural authorities.

