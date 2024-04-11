Death toll rises to 16 following Taiwan quake as reconstruction starts
TAIPEI, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in China's Taiwan has risen to 16, local authorities and media said on Wednesday, adding that the earthquake response has now shifted from emergency relief to recovery and reconstruction.
Three more bodies were found on Wednesday but their identities are yet to be confirmed.
At 7:58 a.m. on April 3, the earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien County. The quake has also resulted in 1,155 people injured, with three still missing.
As of Wednesday, the earthquake has caused a total of 80.96 million new Taiwan dollars (about 2.53 million U.S. dollars) in damage to agricultural products as well as private and public facilities, with Hualien County suffering severe losses, according to statistics from the island's agricultural authorities.
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland spokesperson applauds Ma Ying-jeou's contribution to cross-Strait youth exchanges
- DPP obstruction to mainland products unpopular: spokesperson
- Mainland willing to assist with post-quake resettlement in Taiwan: spokesperson
- Brave nurses protecting newborns during earthquake
- Student aids classmate with limited mobility during earthquake evacuation
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.