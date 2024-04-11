Mainland spokesperson applauds Ma Ying-jeou's contribution to cross-Strait youth exchanges

Xinhua) 09:16, April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday commended former Chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party Ma Ying-jeou, who is leading a delegation of young people from Taiwan on a visit to the mainland, for his important contribution to promoting exchanges between the youth across the Taiwan Strait.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, stressed that the future of cross-Strait relations relies on the youth, when responding to media queries concerning Ma's remarks regarding cooperation and young people exchanges across the Strait during his visit to the mainland.

Zhu pledged that the mainland will continue to create favorable conditions for youth exchanges across the Strait and offer convenience for Taiwan youth to study, work, start businesses, and live on the mainland.

Zhu noted that obstruction from the Democratic Progressive Party authorities has produced a major barrier to exchanges between young people across the Strait. The mainland will unite all walks of life on both sides of the Strait to jointly overcome the obstacles, promote exchange activities for young people on the two sides, and enhance their understanding of each other, she said.

Promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations is the correct path to maintain peace, promote common development, and benefit people on both sides of the Strait, Zhu said.

She called on Taiwan compatriots to resolutely uphold the one-China principle and the "1992 Consensus," firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and interference from external forces, and make joint efforts with the mainland side to promote peaceful cross-Strait relations and integrated development of the two sides.

Zhu also noted an internship exchange program, through which Taiwan young people can apply for internships and full-time jobs in Shenzhen, offered by leading enterprises and institutions such as Tencent, BYD, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

"We welcome Taiwan young people who would like to realize their dreams to participate in internship programs in different places on the mainland," she said.

