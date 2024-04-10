DPP obstruction to mainland products unpopular: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:23, April 10, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' acts of setting obstacles to block popular mainland products from entering the market in Taiwan are unpopular, said a spokesperson on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comment at a press conference when asked about consumers in Taiwan who praised mainland products for being "both user-friendly and stylish" but lamented their unavailability in the local market.

It is only natural that mainland products, such as new energy cars and unmanned aerial vehicles, can win the hearts of consumers in Taiwan as they feature innovative technologies and diverse offerings, enjoy complete industrial chains and widespread market acceptance, and cater to global market, said the spokesperson.

She expressed her hope that the DPP authorities would respect local people's right to choose when consuming, safeguard their immediate interests, and ensure their access to a wide range of quality products and services.

