Brave nurses protecting newborns during earthquake

(People's Daily App) 16:59, April 07, 2024

On April 3, at 7:58 am, a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien county, China's Taiwan. Witness the heartwarming moment as nurses in a Taiwanese hospital's maternity ward courageously shield newborns during the earthquake. Their selfless actions protect the most vulnerable, showcasing true heroism in adversity.

(Compiled by Zou Yun, Wang Zihui)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)