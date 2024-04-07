Home>>
Brave nurses protecting newborns during earthquake
(People's Daily App) 16:59, April 07, 2024
On April 3, at 7:58 am, a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien county, China's Taiwan. Witness the heartwarming moment as nurses in a Taiwanese hospital's maternity ward courageously shield newborns during the earthquake. Their selfless actions protect the most vulnerable, showcasing true heroism in adversity.
(Compiled by Zou Yun, Wang Zihui)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
