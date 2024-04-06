Delegation of Taiwan youth led by Ma Ying-jeou visits Shaanxi

Xinhua) 10:35, April 06, 2024

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, takes notes while visiting Famen Temple in Famen Town of Fufeng County in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024. A delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma visited Famen Temple on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, and members of a delegation of young people from Taiwan visit Famen Temple in Famen Town of Fufeng County in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, and members of a delegation of young people from Taiwan visit a plant factory of Yangling agricultural hi-tech industrial demonstration zone in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024. A delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma visited the Yangling agricultural hi-tech industrial demonstration zone on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Members of a delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, visit a cloud control center of Yangling agricultural hi-tech industrial demonstration zone in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, and members of a delegation of young people from Taiwan visit the Ancestral Hall of Ma Yuan at the Yangling demonstration zone in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024. A delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma visited the Ancestral Hall and the tomb of Ma Yuan on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, and members of a delegation of young people from Taiwan visit the tomb of Ma Yuan in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, touches a tree planted by Ma Ho-ling near the tomb of Ma Yuan in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, and members of a delegation of young people from Taiwan visit the Ancestral Hall of Ma Yuan at the Yangling demonstration zone in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024. A delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma visited the Ancestral Hall and the tomb of Ma Yuan on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, and members of a delegation of young people from Taiwan visit a museum of the Ancestral Hall of Ma Yuan at the Yangling demonstration zone in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, visits the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, poses for a photo with members of a delegation of young people from Taiwan at the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024. A delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma visited the ancient city wall scenic spot in Xi'an on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Members of a delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, visit the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2024.

