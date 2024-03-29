National defense ministry slams "Taiwan independence" separatists

Xinhua) 09:26, March 29, 2024

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense on Thursday warned that the more rampant "Taiwan independence" separatist activities are, the smaller the possibility of peaceful reunification becomes.

Peaceful reunification and "one country, two systems" are basic principles that apply to the resolution of the Taiwan question, and they are the best approach to realizing national reunification, spokesperson Wu Qian said at a press conference.

"We are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and utmost efforts, but we will never allow Taiwan to be separated from the motherland," he said.

The People's Liberation Army remains resolute and professional in fighting "Taiwan independence" forces and pursuing reunification, he said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)