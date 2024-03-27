Home>>
Mainland urges Taiwan to return to 1992 Consensus to resume dialogue
(Xinhua) 17:03, March 27, 2024
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan side needs to return to the political foundation defined by the 1992 Consensus if it really intends to resume dialogue across the Strait, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday.
Merely talking about cross-Strait dialogue without relevant actions is unconvincing and devoid of sincerity, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.
The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a media query about a public figure in Taiwan who claimed that the mainland had always responded Taiwan's wish to restore cross-Strait dialogue with "the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus."
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland spokesperson highlights mutual assistance across Taiwan Strait
- Mainland, Taiwan experts highlight shared cultural roots
- Taiwan is China's Taiwan: foreign ministry
- Chinese mainland warns against Taiwan military's provocations
- 30 Buddhist relics donated to Chinese Mainland
- Ma Ying-jeou to lead delegation of Taiwan youth to visit mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.