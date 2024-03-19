Mainland spokesperson highlights mutual assistance across Taiwan Strait

March 19, 2024

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday highlighted cross-Strait mutual assistance while confirming the rescue of two individuals from Taiwan in the waters off the Fujian coast.

People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are of the same family and naturally will help each other when an accident occurs on the sea, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

It was a humanitarian act and also showed that people from the two sides of the Strait share the same blood, Chen said.

He confirmed that two individuals from Kinmen were rescued from a trapped fishing boat due to a failed engine at around 4 a.m. Monday. They have been provided with medical care, water, food and clothing.

The two people are healthy, have contacted their families at home and will be sent back to Kinmen as quickly as possible, he said.

