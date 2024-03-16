Taiwan sees fewer new births as young adults become reluctant to marry

Xinhua) 13:21, March 16, 2024

TAIPEI, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Taiwan region is witnessing a continuous drop in its number of births as young adults on the island become increasingly reluctant to marry.

According to official statistics released by Taiwan authorities, the number of live births in Taiwan hit an all-time low in 2023, with only 135,571 babies born there last year.

In February 2024, Taiwan recorded 9,663 births and 17,462 deaths. This was the 38th consecutive month that saw the island recording more deaths than births.

The drop in birth numbers is attributed to local young adults' reluctance to commit to marriage. The island's official statistics revealed that from 2013 to 2023, the ratio of married women aged 25 to 29 had dropped from 23.76 percent to 17.72 percent, while that of married women aged 30 to 34 had decreased from 52.63 percent to 41.41 percent.

This reluctance to marry stems from a number of factors, including concerns about salaries, housing prices and the cost of raising children. According to a man surnamed Lin, he and his wife are concerned that neither of them will have time to take care of a child. They are also worried about the financial impact of one of them quitting their job to focus on raising a child, as this could result in their income not being enough to cover all their expenses.

Currently, regional authorities on the island are offering parents subsidies for raising children. In Taipei, couples having their first baby will be awarded 40,000 new Taiwan dollars (1,263.52 U.S. dollars), while those having a second or third child will be given subsidies of 45,000 and 50,000 new Taiwan dollars, respectively.

The China Times, a Taiwan-based Chinese-language daily, noted that although economic subsidies can spur an increase in the birth rate, it is the environment for raising children and the balance between career and children that mainly impacts young people's willingness to have children.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)