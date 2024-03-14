Warning of U.S. CHIPS Act's negative impact on TSMC "not alarmist": mainland spokesperson
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday commented on a recent article jointly published by three influential figures in Taiwan's semiconductor industry, saying that the article's concerns about the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act undercutting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is "not alarmist" but "a warning to Taiwan society."
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the article to a great extent reflects that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities' acts of pandering to external forces have been questioned by industries on the island.
He warned that Taiwan is likely to be abandoned once the island is not autonomous in developing its industries and loses its position in the global industrial supply chains.
Chen said Taiwan businesspeople and enterprises are participants and contributors and will surely be beneficiaries of the development of new quality productive forces.
Noting that the mainland and Taiwan have complementary industries, he suggested that Taiwan enterprises display their industrial advantages to seize development opportunities related to new quality productive forces.
The mainland will introduce more measures to deepen the integrated development of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and advance the wellbeing of the people of Taiwan, Chen said.
Further efforts will be made to ensure equal treatment for Taiwan compatriots on the mainland, create a favorable business environment, and provide stronger policy support for Taiwan compatriots to develop on the mainland, he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland slams those creating information cocoons in Taiwan
- DPP slammed for dodging responsibility in handling fatal boat incident
- Sons return mother's ashes to hometown in Hubei
- NPC deputies from Taiwan delegation affirm confidence in national reunification
- The stronger the commitment to one-China principle, the greater the guarantee for peace across the Taiwan Straits: Wang Yi
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.