The stronger the commitment to one-China principle, the greater the guarantee for peace across the Taiwan Straits: Wang Yi

Global Times) 15:20, March 07, 2024

Photo: Xinhua

The stronger the commitment to the one-China principle is, the greater the guarantee for the peace across the Straits will be. The whole international community will uphold the one-China principle one day, it is only a matter of time, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress on Thursday.

Addressing a question raised by the Singapore-based newspaper Lianhe Zaobao on the Taiwan question and concerns that tensions will further rise across the Taiwan Straits after Taiwan's regional election, Wang responded that after the regional election, over 180 countries and international organizations reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle, supporting China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. This fully demonstrates that the one-China principle has become a universal consensus in the international community.

If there are still people who condone support for "Taiwan independence," this constitutes a challenge to China's sovereignty and certain countries' persistence in maintaining official relations with the island of Taiwan is interference in China's internal affairs. In the near future, the whole international community will uphold the one-China principle. It is only a matter of time, Wang noted.

The stronger the commitment to the one-China principle is, the greater the guarantee for the peace across the Strait will be, Wang explained. "Our policy is quite clear, we will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity. Our bottom line is also quite clear and we will never allow Taiwan to be separated from the motherland," he stressed.

Whoever engage in "Taiwan independence" on the island will be held accountable by history. Whoever in the world connive at and support "Taiwan independence" will get burned for playing with fire and face the bitter consequences of their own actions, Wang said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)