China will never allow Taiwan to be separated from motherland: FM

Xinhua) 13:43, March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's policy on the Taiwan question is clear, which is to continue striving for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

"Our bottom line is also quite clear: We will never allow Taiwan to be separated from the motherland," said Wang at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of the National People's Congress.

In response to a media query about the cross-Strait situation after the leadership and legislature elections in Taiwan, Wang said the elections are local elections of China and the results will not change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, nor will they change the historical trend that Taiwan will return to the motherland.

"There will be a family photo of the whole international community in which all members uphold the one-China principle. It is only a matter of time," he said.

Noting that the one-China principle has become a consensus in the international community, he warned that those who still connive at and support "Taiwan independence" are challenging China's sovereignty and those countries insisting on maintaining official relations with Taiwan are interfering in China's internal affairs.

Separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" remain the most destructive factor to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, he said.

"The stronger the commitment to the one-China principle is, the greater the guarantee for peace across the Strait will be," he said.

Whoever engages in "Taiwan independence" on the island will be held accountable by history and whoever in the world connives at and supports "Taiwan independence" will get burned for playing with fire and taste the bitter fruit of their own doing, he noted.

Wang called on all people of Chinese descent to uphold the overall interests of the Chinese nation, jointly oppose "Taiwan independence," and support peaceful reunification.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)