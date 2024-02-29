Taiwan's export orders from mainland surge in January

Xinhua) 10:27, February 29, 2024

TAIPEI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan companies received export orders worth 10.64 billion U.S. dollars from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong in January, up 28 percent year on year, according to the island's economic affairs department.

Among these, orders for electronic products, such as integrated circuits for mobile phones, memory, and printed circuit boards, grew by 32.9 percent year on year to 1.43 billion U.S. dollars, the department said in a statement earlier this week.

Taiwan companies saw their total export orders increase by 1.9 percent year on year to 48.42 billion U.S. dollars in January.

The department attributed the unexpected surge of export orders to strong demand from artificial intelligence and high performance computing sectors.

However, the statement noted that the increase of total export orders remains slight and might not sustain in February amid uncertainties in the AI industry.

