China opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:47, February 29, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday voiced firm opposition to U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, urged the U.S. side to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques and immediately stop arms sales to Taiwan.

She made the remarks when asked to comment on the U.S. government's recent approval to sell arms worth around 75 million U.S. dollars to Taiwan.

Zhu also warned the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan that their attempts to seek U.S. support for their "independence" agenda and to pursue "independence" by force would drive Taiwan perilously close to war and endanger Taiwan compatriots.

