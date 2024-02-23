Senior CPC official urges firm efforts to advance national reunification

Xinhua) 16:20, February 23, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has urged firm efforts to advance the cause of national reunification.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a meeting on Taiwan affairs held in Beijing on Thursday and Friday.

Wang stressed resolutely implementing the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era and the decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee on work related to Taiwan.

