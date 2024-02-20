Red Cross representatives accompany family members of fishermen to Kinmen after fatal boat incident

Xinhua) 15:54, February 20, 2024

FUZHOU, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) branch in the port city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on Tuesday morning accompanied family members of fishermen on a visit to Kinmen to deal with the aftermath of a fatal boat incident.

At 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, reporters at a Quanzhou-based ferry terminal saw RCSC representatives escorting six family members of the fishermen aboard a vessel bound for Kinmen. This group will accompany the two surviving fishermen back to the mainland and address related post-incident matters.

On Feb. 14, a fishing boat from Fujian was treated brutally by Taiwan authorities in waters near Kinmen, leading to all four people on board falling into the sea -- with two of them perishing.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, on Monday urged relevant authorities in Taiwan to ensure convenience for the fishermen's family members on their trip to Kinmen and take their concerns seriously. Zhu stressed that relevant authorities in Taiwan should avoid further harming the feelings of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

