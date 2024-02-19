Mainland backs coast guard patrols in Xiamen-Kinmen waters
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Sunday voiced firm support for the coast guard authority in the southeastern Fujian Province to perform regular patrols in the Xiamen-Kinmen maritime area.
Citing Taiwan's expulsion of a mainland fishing boat on Feb. 14 that led to two deaths, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the relevant authorities in Taiwan were acting with a disregard for human lives and a negative attitude.
"The incident has caused strong indignation among all sectors of society on the mainland, seriously harmed the feelings of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and severely sabotaged cross-Strait relations," the spokesperson said.
Zhu noted that mainland coast guard authorities' implementation of regular law enforcement patrols is essential for upholding order in the relevant waters and ensuring the safety of mainland fishermen's lives and property.
"We wholeheartedly support these efforts," Zhu said.
