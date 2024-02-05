Economy on Chinese mainland provides broader stage for Taiwan businesspeople, enterprises: official

Xinhua) 08:23, February 05, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The economy on the Chinese mainland will provide a broader stage for businesspeople and enterprises from Taiwan to grow on the mainland, said a senior official.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks on Thursday when meeting with a delegation led by Lee Tsu-chin, chairman of the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association.

Song cited the sound momentum the economy is expected to enjoy in the long run, the solid progress it has made in its high-quality development as well as the improvements to its structure and quality.

With the one-China principle as the basis, there would be no problems for any political party or organizations from Taiwan to exchange and consult with the mainland, said Song.

Lee, for his part, said that the business community in Taiwan has great expectation for industrial cooperation to be further strengthened across the Strait and supports the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations.

The delegation paid a visit to Beijing from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.

