More support for Taiwan's youth to study, work on Chinese mainland: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:27, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Young people from Taiwan are welcome to pursue and fulfill their dreams on the Chinese mainland, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said more work will be done to improve the systems, policies, and measures related to education, internships, employment, and entrepreneurship of Taiwan's youth on the mainland.

The mainland supports diverse exchanges and cooperation between young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and will create better conditions and provide more support for young people from Taiwan to participate in cross-Strait exchanges and integrated development, said Chen.

