Fujian fishermen from fatal boat incident leave Kinmen

Xinhua) 08:28, February 21, 2024

KINMEN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The two fishermen from Fujian Province who survived a recent deadly incident in waters near Kinmen left the island for the city of Xiamen on Tuesday afternoon.

They were accompanied by representatives of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) branch in the port city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province.

On the same day, the bereaved families of the other two fishermen who died in the incident visited the funeral home in Kinmen to check and identify the remains of their loved ones.

The incident was caused by Taiwan authorities on Feb. 14 when they treated the fishing boat from Fujian brutally, leading to all four people on board falling into the sea -- with two of them perishing.

On Tuesday morning, the RCSC representatives and family members of the fishermen left a Quanzhou-based ferry terminal on a visit to Kinmen to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

Li Zhaohui, a senior advisor with the RCSC branch in Jinjiang of Quanzhou, strongly urged carrying out relevant work to investigate the incident and find out the cause of the deaths, noting that it is the most basic demand and the Taiwan side should not refuse it for any reason.

Li also called on the Taiwan side to let people know the truth of the incident and seriously punish those responsible.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)