Lantern Festival function held for Taiwan business people on mainland

Xinhua) 11:05, February 26, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- A function for Taiwan business people in celebration of the Lantern Festival was held Saturday in Beijing by the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

At the event, Song Tao, head of the two offices, delivered remarks and extended festive greetings to Taiwan compatriots.

Song said that the mainland's sound economic momentum, strong resilience of economic growth, high-quality development, and the advantages brought by reform and opening-up will bring more opportunities for Taiwan compatriots and Taiwan enterprises on the mainland.

He called on compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to jointly create a bright future for cross-Strait relations and the Chinese nation, and advance the great cause of national reunification.

Representatives of Taiwan business people at the event expressed their confidence in continuing to take root on the mainland and their aspiration to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

About 200 people attended the event, including representatives from the Taiwan business community and representatives of young people and farmers of Taiwan.

