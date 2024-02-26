Shehuo competition held in NW China to celebrate Lantern Festival

A folk artist prepares for a national Shehuo competition in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2024. Nearly 2,000 people of 14 Shehuo teams took part in the competition in Guyuan to celebrate the Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Shehuo, a traditional carnival-like folk celebration, is usually held on the 15th day of the lunar year, or the Lantern Festival, in some areas of north China.

Shehuo festivities feature performances like dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions.

Folk artists perform during a national Shehuo competition in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Folk artists prepare for a national Shehuo competition in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A folk artist prepares for a national Shehuo competition in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Folk artists perform during a national Shehuo competition in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Folk artists perform during a national Shehuo competition in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2024 shows people attending a national Shehuo competition in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Folk artists prepare for a national Shehuo competition in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Folk artists perform during a national Shehuo competition in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2024 shows people attending a national Shehuo competition in Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

