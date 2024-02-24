Lantern Festival celebrations held in 1,000-year-old town in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 09:56, February 24, 2024

Folk artists perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

HANGZHOU, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Several teams of folk art participated in the Lantern Festival celebrations in Heqiao Town on Friday. Heqiao is a famous town with a history of more than 1,000 years in western Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year.

Folk artists perform drums in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 23, 2024 shows folk artists taking part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists take part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists take part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 23, 2024 shows folk artists taking part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists take part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists perform in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 23, 2024 shows folk artists taking part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists take part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)■

