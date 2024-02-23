Lantern Festival gala to feature various opera performances

Global Times) 10:54, February 23, 2024

Photo: Courtesy of CMG

A special gala featuring China’s various xiqu, or Chinese traditional operas, will air on China Media Group’s state TV channel CCTV 11 on the night of Lantern Festival, which falls on Saturday, the 15th day of the first lunar month.

With rich interpretations and inheritance of Mei Lanfang Peking Opera School, Huaiju Opera and Huangmei Opera, the program includes various selections from classic operas.

The opening performance, Shuiyun Meixiang, presents the local folk culture and strong Lantern Festival atmosphere on the old street of Taizhou East China’s Jiangsu Province.

As Taizhou is the hometown of Chinese Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang, classic selections of Peking Opera will be staged by young performers to remember Mei.

The program brings together nearly 20 opera styles from across the country and dozens of winners of Plum Performance Award.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)