Event for Chinese Lantern Festival held in Malta

Xinhua) 10:45, February 23, 2024

Students wearing traditional Chinese clothing pose for a group photo at a school in Pembroke, Malta, on Feb. 22, 2024. On Thursday, an event for the Chinese Lantern Festival was held at St. Clare Pembroke Secondary School, northeastern Malta, featuring singing and dancing, Chinese paper-cuts, tasting of dumplings, and trying on traditional Chinese clothing known as Hanfu. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Students make Chinese paper-cuts at a school in Pembroke, Malta, on Feb. 22, 2024. On Thursday, an event for the Chinese Lantern Festival was held at St. Clare Pembroke Secondary School, northeastern Malta, featuring singing and dancing, Chinese paper-cuts, tasting of dumplings, and trying on traditional Chinese clothing known as Hanfu. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

