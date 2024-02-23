People celebrate upcoming Lantern Festival in China

Folk artists perform lion dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Beizhuying Village of Boai County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

A local resident performs in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Long Tao/Xinhua)

People dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Xiangfen County of Linfen City, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Li Xianjun/Xinhua)

Folk artists dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Shiqiaotou Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

People taking part in a traditional parade in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Yuyuan Village, Wuyi County of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

People take part in an event celebrating the upcoming Lantern Festival in Jinde Town of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2024 shows people taking part in a traditional parade in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Yuyuan Village, Wuyi County of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Zhang Jiancheng/Xinhua)

People perform lion dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Jinde Town of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

People perform in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Shiqiaotou Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

People take part in a riddle game in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

Children learn to make lanterns in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

Children receive gifts from a lion dance performer in an event celebrating the upcoming Lantern Festival in Jinde Town of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

People take part in a riddle game in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Deqing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Daiyingling Town of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

An aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2024 shows people watching a performance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Long Tao/Xinhua)

Folk artist dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

People take part in an event celebrating the upcoming Lantern Festival in Daiyingling Town of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Hepan Town of Huining County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Chang Qibiao/Xinhua)

People perform lion dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Anding District of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Anding District of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 22, 2024 shows people dancing in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Hezheng County of northwest China's Gansu Province. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

Residents take part in a tire flip game in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Hanshan District of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Hu Qinghua/Xinhua)

People take part in a riddle game in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Hanshan District of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Hu Qinghua/Xinhua)

Local residents perform drums in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Hanshan District of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 22, 2024. The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Hu Qinghua/Xinhua)

