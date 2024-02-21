Lantern dragon dance performed to greet upcoming Lantern Festival across China

Xinhua) 08:32, February 21, 2024

Actors give a dragon dance performance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Jiacun Village in Jiuzhou Township of Cangxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2024. As the Lantern Festival is approaching, traditional dragon dance performances are staged across the country in full festive atmosphere. (Photo by Zhou Yang/Xinhua)

Actors give a dragon dance performance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Jiacun Village in Jiuzhou Township of Cangxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2024. As the Lantern Festival is approaching, traditional dragon dance performances are staged across the country in full festive atmosphere. (Photo by Zhou Yang/Xinhua)

Actors give a dragon dance performance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Beimu Township of Dongxing District in Neijiang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 18, 2024. As the Lantern Festival is approaching, traditional dragon dance performances are staged across the country in full festive atmosphere. (Photo by Tang Mingrun/Xinhua)

Actors give a dragon dance performance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Baina Township in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024. As the Lantern Festival is approaching, traditional dragon dance performances are staged across the country in full festive atmosphere. (Photo by Li Hua/Xinhua)

Actors give a dragon dance performance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Sancha Township of Bozhou District in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. As the Lantern Festival is approaching, traditional dragon dance performances are staged across the country in full festive atmosphere. (Photo by Li Renjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 20, 2024 shows a dragon dance performance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Sancha Township of Bozhou District in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. As the Lantern Festival is approaching, traditional dragon dance performances are staged across the country in full festive atmosphere. (Photo by Li Renjun/Xinhua)

Children give a dragon dance performance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Xianju County in Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2024. As the Lantern Festival is approaching, traditional dragon dance performances are staged across the country in full festive atmosphere. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows actors performing dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Beilun District in Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the Lantern Festival is approaching, traditional dragon dance performances are staged across the country in full festive atmosphere. (Photo by Jiang Xiaodong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2024 shows actors performing dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Jianghua Yao Autonomous County in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. As the Lantern Festival is approaching, traditional dragon dance performances are staged across the country in full festive atmosphere. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 20, 2024 shows a dragon dance performance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Qianyuan Township of Deqing County in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the Lantern Festival is approaching, traditional dragon dance performances are staged across the country in full festive atmosphere. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows villagers performing lantern dragon dance in Xiazhai Village of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the Lantern Festival approaches, villagers perform lantern dragon dance for good fortune and happiness. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows villagers performing lantern dragon dance amid fireworks in Xiazhai Village of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the Lantern Festival approaches, villagers perform lantern dragon dance for good fortune and happiness. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows villagers performing lantern dragon dance in Lixin Village of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the Lantern Festival approaches, villagers perform lantern dragon dance for good fortune and happiness. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers holding benches perform lantern dragon dance in Lixin Village of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024. As the Lantern Festival approaches, villagers perform lantern dragon dance for good fortune and happiness. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers holding benches perform lantern dragon dance in Lixin Village of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024. As the Lantern Festival approaches, villagers perform lantern dragon dance for good fortune and happiness. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

