Gunlong dance staged to greet Lantern Festival
Villagers perform dragon dance to greet Lantern Festival in Zhaiying ancient town of Songtao Miao Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Gang)
A total of 48 hand-made dragons participated in the Gunlong Festival on Thursday. The folk festival, which has a history of more than 600 years, is a local tradition to wish for good fortunes in the new year.
