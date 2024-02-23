We Are China

Gunlong dance staged to greet Lantern Festival

Ecns.cn) 15:50, February 23, 2024

Villagers perform dragon dance to greet Lantern Festival in Zhaiying ancient town of Songtao Miao Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Gang)

A total of 48 hand-made dragons participated in the Gunlong Festival on Thursday. The folk festival, which has a history of more than 600 years, is a local tradition to wish for good fortunes in the new year.

