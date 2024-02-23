Firecracker Dragon Festival held in Binyang, S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:27, February 23, 2024

The Firecracker Dragon Festival is held in Binyang county, Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Feb. 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

The Firecracker Dragon Festival was held in Binyang county, Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Feb. 20, the 11th day of the first lunar month.

As night fell, drums thundered and firecrackers popped, creating a magnificent spectacle as 118 "dragons" danced under dazzling fireworks.

The Firecracker Dragon Festival, a grand cultural feast which showcases the fusion of the Zhuang and Han ethnic cultures, has a rich history of over 1,000 years. In 2008, it was included in the national intangible cultural heritage list.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)