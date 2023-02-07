Home>>
People perform dragon dance in E China's Anhui
(Xinhua) 09:27, February 07, 2023
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 6, 2023 shows people watching dragon dance in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 6, 2023 shows dragon dancers parading in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 6, 2023 shows dragon dancers parading through the Taiping Bridge in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 6, 2023 shows people watching dragon dance in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.