We Are China

People perform dragon dance in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:27, February 07, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 6, 2023 shows people watching dragon dance in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 6, 2023 shows dragon dancers parading in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 6, 2023 shows dragon dancers parading through the Taiping Bridge in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 6, 2023 shows people watching dragon dance in Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)