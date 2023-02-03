Fire-breathing dragon dance in Guangdong

(People's Daily App) 14:27, February 03, 2023

Feast your eyes on this fire dragon dance, part of the China's national intangible cultural heritage with a history of more than 600 years. The dance was performed as a Spring Festival tradition with fireworks in Jieyang, South China's Guangdong Province.

