People perform firecracker dragon dance in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:02, December 08, 2023

People perform a firecracker dragon dance in Debao county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huang Shaojiang)

Amid the ear-splitting sound of firecrackers, and the awe-inspiring glitter of firelights, bare-chested performers danced four colorful paper-made dragons in Debao county, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 3, attracting throngs of spectators.

The firecracker dragon dance, as a part of this year's cultural tourism festival of the county, lasted over 30 minutes.

The Debao-style firecracker dragon dance is a folk activity with a long history. Firecrackers are set off while the dance is performed. People perform the dance as a way to pray for good luck.

The firecracker dragon dance was introduced to the county's first cultural tourism festival in 2010. In recent years, the county has attached more importance to the protection and inheritance of folk culture and cultivated more Debao-style firecracker dragon dance performers.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)