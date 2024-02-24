Various activities held to greet upcoming Lantern Festival in China

Xinhua) 10:43, February 24, 2024

People perform a dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Sanlin Town of Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai Municipality, Feb. 23, 2024. Various activities to celebrate the Lantern Festival were held in Sanlin Town of Shanghai on Friday, attracting many visitors. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People perform lion and dragon dance during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Hefu Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People perform dragon dance during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Hefu Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Hefu Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People perform dance during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Hefu Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People perform during an event celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Hefu Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Folk artists perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. Several teams of folk art participated in the Lantern Festival celebrations in Heqiao Town on Friday. Heqiao is a famous town with a history of more than 1,000 years in western Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists take part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. Several teams of folk art participated in the Lantern Festival celebrations in Heqiao Town on Friday. Heqiao is a famous town with a history of more than 1,000 years in western Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists take part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. Several teams of folk art participated in the Lantern Festival celebrations in Heqiao Town on Friday. Heqiao is a famous town with a history of more than 1,000 years in western Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists perform in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. Several teams of folk art participated in the Lantern Festival celebrations in Heqiao Town on Friday. Heqiao is a famous town with a history of more than 1,000 years in western Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 23, 2024 shows folk artists taking part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Several teams of folk art participated in the Lantern Festival celebrations in Heqiao Town on Friday. Heqiao is a famous town with a history of more than 1,000 years in western Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 23, 2024 shows folk artists taking part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Several teams of folk art participated in the Lantern Festival celebrations in Heqiao Town on Friday. Heqiao is a famous town with a history of more than 1,000 years in western Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 23, 2024 shows folk artists taking part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Several teams of folk art participated in the Lantern Festival celebrations in Heqiao Town on Friday. Heqiao is a famous town with a history of more than 1,000 years in western Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists take part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. Several teams of folk art participated in the Lantern Festival celebrations in Heqiao Town on Friday. Heqiao is a famous town with a history of more than 1,000 years in western Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists perform drums in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. Several teams of folk art participated in the Lantern Festival celebrations in Heqiao Town on Friday. Heqiao is a famous town with a history of more than 1,000 years in western Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Folk artists take part in performances in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival in Heqiao Town, Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. Several teams of folk art participated in the Lantern Festival celebrations in Heqiao Town on Friday. Heqiao is a famous town with a history of more than 1,000 years in western Zhejiang Province. The Lantern Festival falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The fish-shaped lantern performing team patrol in Wangmantian Village, Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2024. Local villagers have the tradition to make fish-shaped lanterns to pray for harvest and good fortune on the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

The fish-shaped lantern performing team patrol in Wangmantian Village, Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2024. Local villagers have the tradition to make fish-shaped lanterns to pray for harvest and good fortune on the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

The fish-shaped lantern performing team patrol in Wangmantian Village, Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2024. Local villagers have the tradition to make fish-shaped lanterns to pray for harvest and good fortune on the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

The fish-shaped lantern performing team patrol in Wangmantian Village, Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2024. Local villagers have the tradition to make fish-shaped lanterns to pray for harvest and good fortune on the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

The fish-shaped lantern performing team patrol in Wangmantian Village, Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2024. Local villagers have the tradition to make fish-shaped lanterns to pray for harvest and good fortune on the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

People take photos of a fish-shaped lantern in Wangmantian Village, Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2024. Local villagers have the tradition to make fish-shaped lanterns to pray for harvest and good fortune on the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A visitor holds a fish-shaped lantern in Wangmantian Village, Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2024. Local villagers have the tradition to make fish-shaped lanterns to pray for harvest and good fortune on the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

The fish-shaped lantern performing team patrol in Wangmantian Village, Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 22, 2024. Local villagers have the tradition to make fish-shaped lanterns to pray for harvest and good fortune on the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month, or Feb. 24 this year. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

