Lantern Festival Parade held to memorize ancestors of townsfolk in E China's Zhejiang
An aerial drone photo shows villagers and tourists participating in the Qiantong Lantern Festival Parade in Qiantong Town, Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
NINGBO, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- With a history of over 500 years, the Qiantong Lantern Festival Parade was held here to memorize ancestors of the townsfolk.
People perform dragon dance during the Qiantong Lantern Festival Parade in Qiantong Town, Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
An aerial drone photo shows fireworks exploding over Qiantong Town, Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
An aerial drone photo shows people performing lion dance during the Qiantong Lantern Festival Parade in Qiantong Town, Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Villagers and tourists participate in the Qiantong Lantern Festival Parade in Qiantong Town, Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
