Temple fair held in C China's Henan
Folk artists perform lion dance during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024. Local residents of Shehuo performing teams participated in a temple fair in Xunxian on Sunday, one day after the Chinese Lantern Festival. Shehuo is a traditional carnival-like folk celebration, featuring performances like dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Photo by Zhang Tingyuan/Xinhua)
Folk artists perform dragon dance during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024.
Folk artists perform dragon dance during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024.
Folk artists perform a comedy show during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024.
Folk artists perform lion dance during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024.
Folk artists perform during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024.
Folk artists perform dragon dance during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024.
A folk artist performs during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024.
Photos
