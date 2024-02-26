Temple fair held in C China's Henan

Xinhua) 08:31, February 26, 2024

Folk artists perform lion dance during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024. Local residents of Shehuo performing teams participated in a temple fair in Xunxian on Sunday, one day after the Chinese Lantern Festival. Shehuo is a traditional carnival-like folk celebration, featuring performances like dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Photo by Zhang Tingyuan/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform dragon dance during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024. Local residents of Shehuo performing teams participated in a temple fair in Xunxian on Sunday, one day after the Chinese Lantern Festival. Shehuo is a traditional carnival-like folk celebration, featuring performances like dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Folk artists perform dragon dance during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024. Local residents of Shehuo performing teams participated in a temple fair in Xunxian on Sunday, one day after the Chinese Lantern Festival. Shehuo is a traditional carnival-like folk celebration, featuring performances like dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Photo by Zhang Tingyuan/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform a comedy show during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024. Local residents of Shehuo performing teams participated in a temple fair in Xunxian on Sunday, one day after the Chinese Lantern Festival. Shehuo is a traditional carnival-like folk celebration, featuring performances like dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Folk artists perform lion dance during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024. Local residents of Shehuo performing teams participated in a temple fair in Xunxian on Sunday, one day after the Chinese Lantern Festival. Shehuo is a traditional carnival-like folk celebration, featuring performances like dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Folk artists perform during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024. Local residents of Shehuo performing teams participated in a temple fair in Xunxian on Sunday, one day after the Chinese Lantern Festival. Shehuo is a traditional carnival-like folk celebration, featuring performances like dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Folk artists perform dragon dance during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024. Local residents of Shehuo performing teams participated in a temple fair in Xunxian on Sunday, one day after the Chinese Lantern Festival. Shehuo is a traditional carnival-like folk celebration, featuring performances like dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A folk artist performs during a temple fair held in Xunxian County of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 25, 2024. Local residents of Shehuo performing teams participated in a temple fair in Xunxian on Sunday, one day after the Chinese Lantern Festival. Shehuo is a traditional carnival-like folk celebration, featuring performances like dragon dance, lion dance, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)