Butter sculpture show held in Qinghai to mark Chinese Lantern Festival

Xinhua) 08:51, February 26, 2024

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2024 shows a view of the butter sculpture show in Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province. A butter sculpture show was held at the Taer Monastery on Saturday, which marks the Chinese Lantern Festival. The butter sculptures are handmade by lamas in shapes of Buddha figurines, trees, flowers, birds and animals. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

