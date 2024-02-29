Optimized flight route serves interests of mainland, Taiwan compatriots: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:10, February 29, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The facts prove that the optimized operation of the M503 air route is in line with the common interests of compatriots of the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference where she spoke about the operation of the air route since the Civil Aviation Administration of China canceled the north-to-south offset measures for the route on Feb. 1.

Over a month or so, the route has operated safely and smoothly, seeing an average of 65 flights every day, which fully proves the safety and reliability of the air route, Zhu said.

The optimized operation of the route is conducive to improving the operation of flights from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and further facilitating cross-Strait personnel exchanges, the spokesperson said.

Preparation work is underway on the connecting routes W122 and W123 of M503 which fly from west to east, and they will be put into operation once ready, according to Zhu.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)