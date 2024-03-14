National reunification unstoppable: mainland spokesperson

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The historical trend toward a stronger China, national rejuvenation, and reunification cannot be stopped, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday.

Despite the current complex situation across the Taiwan Strait, the fundamentals for cross-Strait relations and its development direction have not changed and will not, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

The mainland will uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, refine institutions and policies to improve the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots, advance cross-Strait integrated development and step up joint efforts to promote the Chinese culture, Chen said.

The mainland will resolutely fight "Taiwan independence" separatism and contain interference by external forces, give firm support to patriotic and pro-reunification forces in Taiwan, and unite Taiwan compatriots to jointly work for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, he said.

Chen urged people of Taiwan to have a clear understanding of what is good for them and what is not, uphold the overall interests of the Chinese nation, and work with people on the mainland for national reunification and rejuvenation.

