30 Buddhist relics donated to Chinese Mainland

Three Buddha statues are displayed during a donation ceremony held at the National Museum of China in Beijing, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

The United Association of Humanistic Buddhism, Chunghua from the island of Taiwan donated 30 Buddhist relics dating from the Song Dynasty (960-1279) to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) to the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) on Monday.

A head statue of Guan Yu, a well-known hero of the late Eastern Han Dynasty (161-220) is displayed during a donation ceremony held at the National Museum of China in Beijing, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

