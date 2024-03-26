30 Buddhist relics donated to Chinese Mainland
Three Buddha statues are displayed during a donation ceremony held at the National Museum of China in Beijing, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
The United Association of Humanistic Buddhism, Chunghua from the island of Taiwan donated 30 Buddhist relics dating from the Song Dynasty (960-1279) to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) to the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) on Monday.
Buddhist relics are displayed during a donation ceremony held at the National Museum of China in Beijing, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
A head statue of Guan Yu, a well-known hero of the late Eastern Han Dynasty (161-220) is displayed during a donation ceremony held at the National Museum of China in Beijing, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Buddhist relics are displayed during a donation ceremony held at the National Museum of China in Beijing, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Buddhist relics are displayed during a donation ceremony held at the National Museum of China in Beijing, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Buddhist relics are displayed during a donation ceremony held at the National Museum of China in Beijing, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Guests view Buddhist relics during a donation ceremony held at the National Museum of China in Beijing, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Guests view Buddhist relics during a donation ceremony held at the National Museum of China in Beijing, March 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)
